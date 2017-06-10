

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- An Alberta man has been charged with making threats in a phone message that police say was left for Canada's public safety minister.

RCMP allege the threats were made against Ralph Goodale on June 4.

Police say the force's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Alberta identified a suspect from the message and officers arrested him on Thursday in Airdrie, north of Calgary.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry says police are not releasing details about the alleged threats, and aren't saying whose phone line the message was left on.

Sebastien Taylor, 48, of Calgary is charged with one count of uttering threats and remains in custody.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Monday morning.