

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young Calgary-area family is in disbelief after a grassfire, believed to have been sparked by a carelessly tossed cigarette, destroyed their home and killed their two dogs.

The Airdrie Fire Department said it traced the source of Tuesday’s blaze to a spot near the roadside, suggesting a butt may have been tossed from a vehicle. The flames are said to have spread rapidly due to extreme wind conditions that afternoon.

David Smith told CTV Calgary that he and his wife barely got out of their home in time as the fire closed in. The couple said they are grateful their children were in school at the time.

“We were running, not sure what direction we were going,” he said.

Smith and his wife said they called for their dogs, Ruby and Sunny, but neither responded.

Fire officials said about 20 hectares were charred by the wind-fueled flames. Ninety-eight families are said to have fled the area.

Police have not commented on the investigation or the possibility of charges.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brad MacLeod