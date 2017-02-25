

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident involving an Air Canada flight from Halifax that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night.

A safety board spokeswoman says Flight 623 was carrying 118 people and so far no injuries have been reported.

Julie Leroux says two safety board investigators were sent to the airport Friday night.

She could not confirm media reports that the aircraft slid off the runway onto grass during the landing because of heavy rain.

She says the aircraft will be moved to a hangar at the airport to be examined.

Leroux adds that the investigators will ask for the flight data recorder -- also known as a black box -- as well as examine weather conditions, and conduct interviews with passengers and Air Canada.