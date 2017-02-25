Air Canada plane from Halifax slides from Toronto runway in heavy fog
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 9:08AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:07AM EST
TORONTO -- The Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident involving an Air Canada flight from Halifax that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night.
A safety board spokeswoman says Flight 623 was carrying 118 people and so far no injuries have been reported.
Julie Leroux says two safety board investigators were sent to the airport Friday night.
She could not confirm media reports that the aircraft slid off the runway onto grass during the landing because of heavy rain.
She says the aircraft will be moved to a hangar at the airport to be examined.
Leroux adds that the investigators will ask for the flight data recorder -- also known as a black box -- as well as examine weather conditions, and conduct interviews with passengers and Air Canada.
.@TSBCanada notified of @AirCanada #AC623 runway excursion in #Toronto. Aircraft will stay in place until they arrive.Left runway on landing pic.twitter.com/FzFS0pV2eZ— Tom Podolec CTV News (@TomPodolec) February 25, 2017
