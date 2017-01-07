Air Canada flight from Fort McMurray to Toronto diverted over mechanical issue
Air Canada planes are seen in this undated file image. An Air Canada plane made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg Saturday night due to a mechanical issue.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 8:39PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2017 9:11PM EST
WINNIPEG - An Air Canada plane made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to a mechanical issue.
Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesman Tyler MacAfee says the plane was flying from Fort McMurray, Alta., to Toronto on Saturday when it developed a mechanical problem.
He says emergency crews were ready to respond, but he notes the plane landed safely.
Air Canada spokesman John Reber says in an email that the Airbus A319 had trouble with an engine throttle and landed without incident.
Reber says the plane is being inspected to identify the cause of the problem and will return to service after it is repaired.
He says there were 96 passengers on board the flight, and that they would be accommodated on other flights to Toronto as soon as possible.
