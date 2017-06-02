Air advisory issued for Fort McMurray due to wildfire smoke
Lots remain empty in the Waterways area after the deviating wildfire last year that destroyed parts of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, April 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 7:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 8:18PM EDT
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. -- Alberta Health Services has issued an air quality advisory for Fort McMurray and other communities because of smoke from wildfires.
The provincial health agency says the fires are burning north of Wood Buffalo National Park.
An Alberta government wildfire spokesman says there are three out-of-control fires burning about 250 kilometres west of Fort McMurray that are generating a lot of smoke.
AHS says even healthy people my suffer eye and throat irritation and shortness of breath.
The advisory also applies to the communities of Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan.
The agency notes the smoke conditions may cause anxiety linked with last year's wildfire in Fort McMurray, which forced the complete evacuation of the city, and says people can call a mental health hotline for help.
The blaze in May 2016 forced out more than 80,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures.
