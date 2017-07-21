Agriculture minister discuss trade, risk management at two-day summit
Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay stands in the House of Commons during Question Period, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Monday November 14, 2016. (Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 6:30AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay is wrapping up talks with his provincial and territorial counterparts today that were aimed at drafting the next policy framework for the sector.
MacAulay says he expected meetings in St. John's, N.L., would focus on a review of business risk management programs and AgriStability, which provides support for farmers experiencing crop failures or large losses.
He says he's heard from farm operators across the country that they want assurances there won't be a lapse in the program, adding he's confident that won't take place.
But the minister says participation in the program has dropped sharply, which needs to be addressed.
He says he expected to discuss NAFTA with his colleagues, as trade talks on everything from wheat to dairy are set to begin next month with the United States.
MacAulay says he's confident Canadian negotiators will convince their U.S. counterparts that open trade is vital to both countries, adding that the trade pact quadrupled agricultural trade in North America.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ager Hasan had difficulty accepting breakup with Melinda Vasilije, court documents show
- Curling rink destroyed after storm blows through central Sask.
- Angry drivers stuck for hours on busy Ontario highway after chemical spill
- Quebec minister calls on police to aggressively pursue people inciting hatred
- Winnipeg woman found unresponsive with children in back seat