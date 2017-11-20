

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Newfoundland man says he plans to auction off the opportunity to advertise on an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean next spring.

Larry Daley of St. John's says on his website that he’s organizing the live advertising event, which the website says will go “go viral.”

The ad will be sold to the highest bidder, with bids starting at US$500,000.

“For creative and imaginative bidders this is only the tip of the iceberg,” the website says.

“The ideas could include, but are not limited to, landing the latest model of luxury vehicle and maneuvering it on the berg, promoting your unique brand or launching a new product, sending a strong message about global warming or even a marriage proposal.”

The website claims the iceberg “wrap” will be environmentally friendly and all materials will eventually be removed, “ensuring the environment is returned back to its original state.”

Larry Daley is a logistics specialist who has worked with numerous film companies to lead expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic.