

CTVNews.ca Staff





The accused in a mass stabbing at an Edmonton warehouse three years ago took the stand in his own defence this week, testifying that he understood that the attack “was wrong,” but that he was “trying to find help.”

James Pasieka was quiet but clear as he took the stand Wednesday. The 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, for a stabbing that left two dead in a Loblaw warehouse in February 2014.

For the first time, Pasieka spoke publicly about the events that led up to the mass stabbing inside the warehouse. He told the jury that at the time, he’d been hearing a voice in his head that he believed was the devil.

He testified that he believed the devil was saying to him, “You’re going to suffer. I’ll never leave you.” And also telling him to “Go hurt someone or kill yourself.”

Pasieka told the court that on the day of the attack, he bought two knives at a store in West Edmonton Mall.

During questioning in court, Pasieka’s lawyer Peter Royal asked his client why he armed himself. Pasieka responded that he was “trying to find the help that I needed by giving up.”

Surveillance video from the day of the attack shows a man dressed in all black walking through the Loblaw warehouse carrying two knives.

On the stand, Pasieka admitted to going to work and stabbing multiple people. Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were both killed. Eight others were injured.

Pasieka said during his testimony that he “understood that it was wrong.” His lawyer asked, “You did?” To which Pasieka responded, “Yes.”

Pasieka has pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyer has questioned whether his client has the ability to form the intent necessary for the first-degree murder charges, due to schizophrenia.

Crown Prosecutor Kim Goddard says that the attack was deliberate, planned and targeted. In court, Goddard questioned Pasieka’s motivation, asking, “You went there to kill people so you could get help?” Pasieka replied “yes.”

Pasieka again responded “yes” when Goddard asked him, “You would agree with me that everything went according to plan?”

Closing arguments in the case are expected Thursday morning.

With a report by CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier