

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The trial of two former senior political aides is hearing how the accused were deeply enmeshed in the Ontario's burgeoning gas plants scandal in 2012.

The prosecution says emails show David Livingston and Laura Miller discussed requests for information about why the government had cancelled the two plants at huge taxpayer cost.

However, both denied having any records responsive to those requests.

The prosecution alleges the pair had no records because they deliberately, and illegally, had computers in the premier's office wiped of any relevant information.

Livingston and Miller, top aides to ex-Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty, have pleaded not guilty to mischief and illegal computer use.

The arguments are being made as the Crown tries to fend off a defence request for a directed acquittal -- that the judge dismiss the charges without hearing any defence evidence.