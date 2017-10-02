Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting to go straight to trial: Crown
Police survey the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday January 29, 2017. (Francis Vachon/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 12:08PM EDT
QUEBEC -- The man accused in the slayings of six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque last January will bypass his preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.
The prosecutor in the case filed a direct indictment against Alexandre Bissonnette today during a hearing in Quebec City.
Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques also announced a new charge -- one count of attempted murder involving 35 victims, including four children, who were in close proximity when the alleged attack occurred.
Bissonnette already faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
The vice-president of the Islamic Cultural Centre, five widows of the men who were killed and another survivor who was seriously wounded during the attack attended today's hearing.
The case returns to court on Dec. 11 when a trial date before judge and jury could be set.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Trial underway for ex-railway employees charged in Lac-Megantic train disaster
- Edmonton attack a page from the 'ISIS playbook': public safety expert
- Halifax ceremony marks send-off of monument headed for Passchendaele
- Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting to go straight to trial: Crown
- Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of Toronto seniors