

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec-born man who says he was never issued a birth certificate is fed up with the New Brunswick government because they are denying him a valid driver’s licence, even though he had been issued one in the past.

Michael Richard, 56, says he has plenty of other documents to establish his identity, but none of them satisfy New Brunswick’s requirements to renew his licence. He had hoped the province would make an exception while he appeals to officials in Quebec for the missing document. So far that has not panned out.

“When it came time to give the birth certificate, they (Quebec) didn’t. We moved. It never really came up until I went to get my driver’s licence at 17,” he told CTV Atlantic.

Back then, Richard said the New Brunswick government accepted a baptismal certificate from his church and a sworn statement from his mother as proof of identification. He recently returned to the province after living in Alberta for 15 years to find the rules to renew had changed.

The New Brunswick government declined to comment on the specifics of Richard’s case. In a statement to CTV Atlantic, they said there is an adjudication system in place for reviewing issues with identification, adding that the list of acceptable ID was narrowed after the 9/11 attacks.

“I want my driver’s licence. I want to stay here. I want to be with my family,” Richard said. “If I can’t, I’ve been wasting a lot of time and money. I have to make a decision soon.”

He says he has been fighting to get back on the road for more than a month now. Without a valid licence, he says he may be forced to move.

“I can’t get a job, because I can’t drive. There’s no company that’s going to hire me a driver. I don’t blame them,” Richard said. “It’s absolutely ludicrous.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore