

CTVNews.ca Staff





The theft of some new Christmas lights from outside a local church was no match for the holiday spirit on display in a rural community south of Ottawa. Generous residents stepped up with a donation that more than covered the cost, hours after news spread on social media.

The light display, which projected falling snow onto the side of the United Church in Oxford Mills, Ont., was a gift from a longtime parishioner ahead of the town’s Spirit of Christmas festival. It was installed Friday afternoon and vanished hours later, before the judges of the annual light competition could get a glimpse.

“(At) eight o’clock when the judges went by they said, ‘Oh, don’t forget to look at the church. The light is really neat on the side.’ And they looked, and there was no light,” Darlene McMartin, a former member of the Oxford Mills Community Association, told CTV Ottawa.

“One of the commandments is ‘Thou shall not steal,’” she added.

Word of the missing lights spread quickly on Facebook. Resident Ken Davidson said he spotted a post about the theft on Saturday morning. He said his family felt something needed to be done.

Having a sad moment :( We set up a beautiful light display on the United Church in Oxford Mills today at 4 p.m and when we went back by at 9 p.m. it had been stolen. Who steals from a Church? Hey Sticky Fingers, I'm pretty sure God saw that! Posted by Sara McAvoy on Friday, December 1, 2017

“It needed to be replaced,” he said. “We’re happy to do it.”

McMartin was overjoyed by their $200 donation, which more than covers the $80 cost of the display.

“To do this now, (it is) absolutely amazing. Thank you again,” she tearfully told Davidson outside the church. “I was surprised that someone from the community stepped up so quickly.”

McMartin said the extra money will go towards the Oxford Mills Community Association and support for the church. She said the Davidson family’s generosity has strengthened their spirits.

As for the missing light display, McMartin is not looking to see anyone punished.

“If it showed up again, no questions would be asked,” she said. “We would be very thankful.”

With files from CTV Ottawa’s Leah Larocque