Abducted Toronto girl found safe
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 6:44AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 10, 2017 9:38AM EST
Toronto police have found a little girl who was who was abducted when a car was stolen from outside her home in Toronto early Friday morning.
Police found the car abandoned in a parking lot with the engine still running.
The little girl inside was found safe inside.
A suspect has not been apprehended
More to come…
