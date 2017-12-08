

CTVNews.ca





Grave robbers are pillaging plots in an Ottawa cemetery and stealing bronze vases attached to the markers.

Lucille Hannah, 82, was visiting her husband’s grave at Capital Memorial Gardens to place flowers last week with her daughter Valerie when she discovered there wasn’t anywhere to put the flowers – just a hole where the vase had been in the ground-level plaque.

“We did a brief walk around and noticed several holes in several grave markers and we thought, ‘well someone has obviously come around and stole them all,’” said Valerie Hannah. “I thought how disgusting it was to steal from the dead. They're not here to protect themselves. I just thought it’s a very low thing to do.”

Her father died of brain cancer 16 years ago. The vase on the grave marker of her aunt, who died several years ago from ALS, is also missing as well as several others in the area.

“It's disheartening that someone would do that. I mean, it’s a cemetery, you know?” said Lucille Hannah.

Capital Memorial Gardens told CTV Ottawa on Thursday it did not have anyone available to speak on the issue.

Constable Marc Soucy with Ottawa police says the cemetery filed a theft report Oct. 2. “The theft of metal does happen. It goes with the influx of the price of metal and if the market is high for a specific metal, we will see an increase in the theft of that metal.”

More than 100 bronze vases were stolen from a cemetery in Surrey, B.C. in May. It’s also been a problem in cemeteries in the United States.

According to one Ottawa cemetery, the replacement value of one vase is between $300 and $500. But at current Canadian selling prices of about $3 to $5 a kilogram for copper, the vases could fetch just $10 to $20 each.

The families will have to bear the cost of replacing the vases. The Hannahs say they will probably buy plastic ones now instead of bronze.

CTV Ottawa checked with other cemeteries around Ottawa but did find any others experiencing similar thefts.

With a report from Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa