Shatner has been encouraging his Twitter followers to come to the aid of Reed Botwright, whose six-year-old son Everett is very particular about his food.

Botwright says Everett recently took to Star Wars KD, and now it's the only thing he'll eat. "He's on the autism spectrum and one of his quirks revolves around food," Botwright wrote on Instagram. "It's a struggle to get him his essential nutrients, and unlike most kids, no amount of 'tough love' or 'no treats until you eat your veggies' will work to coerce him to expand his diet."

But the Botwrights have already cleared out the stock in their hometown of Nanaimo, B.C., so they put out a call on social media for help. "Do you know where we can find more? We're desperate," Reed Botwright wrote. "Don't do anything illegal, but if a box just happens to fall off a truck, I know a redhead who would be very happy."

Shatner spotted Botwright's plea on Tuesday night, and responded by tweeting to Kraft Foods. "Can you possible help? Even if you still have just the shaped macaroni they can use current product for cheese sauce."

"Thank you so much for sharing!" Botwright tweeted at Shatner.

The former Captain Kirk actor tweeted several more times about Botwright's KD dilemma, sharing links to U.S.-based stores that could ship the product to Canada.

Shatner also responded to one person who hailed him for his generosity, saying: "Well it's something simple to do."

Shatner's tweets alerted others to the Botwrights' plight, and they responded by offering assistance as well.

@reedbotwright I got these as a gift recently(avid star wars fan),but I'm happy to send them to Everett! @kraftfoods https://t.co/tQjmw62bgJ pic.twitter.com/IrI2nLpeUV — Earle C (@earlydurrrly) February 15, 2017

Shatner and Botwright have not responded to CTV News requests for comment.