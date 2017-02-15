A new hope: Shatner helps locate 'Star Wars' Kraft Dinner for boy with autism
Everett Botwright, 6, is shown with a box of his favourite food, Star Wars-branded Kraft Dinner. (Facebook / Reed Botwright)
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:14AM EST
Shatner has been encouraging his Twitter followers to come to the aid of Reed Botwright, whose six-year-old son Everett is very particular about his food.
Botwright says Everett recently took to Star Wars KD, and now it's the only thing he'll eat. "He's on the autism spectrum and one of his quirks revolves around food," Botwright wrote on Instagram. "It's a struggle to get him his essential nutrients, and unlike most kids, no amount of 'tough love' or 'no treats until you eat your veggies' will work to coerce him to expand his diet."
But the Botwrights have already cleared out the stock in their hometown of Nanaimo, B.C., so they put out a call on social media for help. "Do you know where we can find more? We're desperate," Reed Botwright wrote. "Don't do anything illegal, but if a box just happens to fall off a truck, I know a redhead who would be very happy."
Okay, this is a bit of a call for help. I'm putting this out to the interwebz and social netz for some assistance. As many of you know, this cutey here, Everett, is a truly unique little dude. He's on the autism spectrum and one of his quirks revolves around food. He doesn't each much, if anything, at all. It's a struggle to get him his essential nutrients, and unlike most kids, no amount of "tough love" or "no treats until you eat your veggies" will work to coerce him to expand his diet. So, when we go through the grocery store and he says, "I want to try that," we rejoice! And, thanks to the power of marketing, he gravitated towards this Star Wars Kraft Dinner. Now, it's never a slam dunk once he's found something as to whether or not he will actually eat it. But he love this stuff! But here's the rub: we bought a ton of this, all we could find, at the local Walmart. Here is Everett holding the last box we could find in Nanaimo! This is where we need your help. Do you know where we can find more? We're desperate! See it in a store? Tell us, and we'll go there! Have some left over? Send it to us, we'll pay! Know someone who works at the Kraft factory? Don't do anything illegal, but if a box just happens to fall off of a truck, I know a redhead who would be very happy… All kidding aside, anything you can do to help is hugely appreciated! Tag friends, share and spread this to the far reaches of the webz! These were on the shelf not too long ago, so I think the odds are good we can find them somewhere. Thank you all!
Shatner spotted Botwright's plea on Tuesday night, and responded by tweeting to Kraft Foods. "Can you possible help? Even if you still have just the shaped macaroni they can use current product for cheese sauce."
"Thank you so much for sharing!" Botwright tweeted at Shatner.
The former Captain Kirk actor tweeted several more times about Botwright's KD dilemma, sharing links to U.S.-based stores that could ship the product to Canada.
Shatner also responded to one person who hailed him for his generosity, saying: "Well it's something simple to do."
Shatner's tweets alerted others to the Botwrights' plight, and they responded by offering assistance as well.
@reedbotwright I got these as a gift recently(avid star wars fan),but I'm happy to send them to Everett! @kraftfoods https://t.co/tQjmw62bgJ pic.twitter.com/IrI2nLpeUV— Earle C (@earlydurrrly) February 15, 2017
Shatner and Botwright have not responded to CTV News requests for comment.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Eastern N.L. being walloped by winter storm that hammered Maritimes
- Jury to receive instructions before determining fate of triple-murder suspect
- A new hope: Shatner helps locate 'Star Wars' Kraft Dinner for boy with autism
- Judge sides with '60s Scoop survivors; damages now to be decided
- '60s Scoop survivor reflects on childhood, memory and lost identity