

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada's newest astronauts say they're looking forward to starting space school at NASA, as the hard work begins to prepare their minds and bodies for the rigours of space.

Calgary native Jennifer Sidey and Josh Kutryk, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., are now ready to reach for the stars after beating out more than 3,700 applicants to become Canada's next two astronauts. The two were introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on July 1, during Canada 150 celebrations on Parliament Hill.

Sidey and Kutryk paid a visit to the Canadian Space Agency headquarters near Montreal on Tuesday, where they were greeted with a rousing welcome.

"This really felt like a welcome to what's going to be our home base," Sidey told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

"It was a very proud moment," added Kutryk.

Both individuals chased their astronaut dreams for years. Kutryk was finally selected for the job after falling short in the past, while Sidey says she's been dreaming of space since she was very young. She cited Roberta Bondar, Canada's first female astronaut in space, as one of her inspirations.

"That was really important for me," Sidey said. "She was a pretty relatable role model."

The two are now gearing up for two years of space education in the Houston, Texas, before they set their sights on visiting the International Space Station.

"For both of us that's really exciting," Kutryk said. "To be going to NASA to learn about space travel and the space station is a dream come true."