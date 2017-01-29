

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





A group of childhood friends are sharing their story of surviving an avalanche in British Columbia's remote backcountry.

The 12 experienced skiers, visiting from the United States, had been on Mount Mackie, near Rossland, B.C. when an avalanche was triggered Jan. 19.

"I thought everyone was dead," said Jason Bond, a member of the group, about witnessing friends getting caught up in the snow.

The moment before the avalanche hit was caught on Creighton Green's GoPro camera, with several people trying to warn the rest of the group about the impending disaster.

"When it hit those trees, it was like a big white explosion," said Green. "In that moment, we couldn't see any of our buddies."

Green and Bond were safely out of reach from the disaster, but seven members of the group were buried in snow.

Green's camera caught the frantic rescue, with the skiers struggling to make sense of the signals from their avalanche beacons, a device that gives off radio signals to help locate those buried in the snow.

It took those who weren't hit by the avalanche several hours to rescue their trapped friends.

Jarrod Flitton was one of those buried in the powder and admits he thought he was going to die.

"It was like a raging river," he said. "Just like I was in a washing machine, I was flipping over, tossing, turning. My thought going down was 'what's the next thing I'm going to hit?'"

Several suffered broken bones and bruises, with one skier ending up in intensive care, but miraculously no one died.

"There definitely was a higher power involved," said Bond.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’ s St. John Alexander