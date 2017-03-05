

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





A famously flabby Fredericton feline whose weight-loss journey garnered international attention was remembered at an emotional funeral service attended by family, friends and fans on Saturday.

Tiny the cat died suddenly inside his adopted New Brunswick home in late February. A tearful "celebration of life" ceremony held in his honour on Saturday featured flower arrangements, framed photos, and many messages of condolence.

Loved ones who gathered at the Fredericton SPCA said they will never forget the larger-than-life adventures of the hefty grey cat with the piercing green eyes.

Tiny mysteriously arrived at the SPCA office in 2011 inside a cardboard box taped shut by a former owner. Staff said they thought it was full of donated paper, until it meowed.

“Lo and behold there was this grey cat looking up at us,” Fredericton SPCA marketing and development director Karen McGeean told CTV Atlantic.

Tipping the scale at roughly 14 kilograms, Tiny weighed about three times as much as a typical cat.

Nancy Garon stepped up to be Tiny's foster mom in 2013.

“He couldn't fit in the cages at the shelter,” she said. “I had fostered dogs before, and I thought I'd foster a cat, because they're less work. Well, no he wasn't. He overwhelmed me many times that first year.”

Garon slowly got Tiny exercising, and put him on a “catkins” diet of high protein and low carbs. He shed nearly half his weight in a year.

“When I first met Tiny, he had very sad eyes. But those sad eyes changed as he lost his weight,” Garon said.

Tiny’s adopted “mom” documented his transformation on a Facebook page called “Tiny's Weight Loss Challenge,” which has swelled to more than 6,000 followers and spurred widespread media attention.

In 2014, the New Brunswick legislature honoured the former fat cat to mark the 100th anniversary of the Fredericton SPCA. Well accustomed to the attention, Tiny sat on Garon’s lap while cabinet minister Danny Soucy shared his story with members of the Legislative Assembly.

“I'm going to have to talk to Tiny after to get some of his tips,” Soucy joked during his remarks.

Tiny’s weight-loss tale is said to have raised about $50,000 for the Fredericton SPCA, partially through the sale of his own line of formal feline apparel, including Tiny’s Ties -- a cat-sized collection of bowties with playfully designs like New Brunswick tartan, polka dots and NHL team logos.

McGeean said that money has helped care for countless animals in need of immediate veterinary assistance.

“There's been animals that have come in with (their) face and mouth full of quills that needed to have surgery to have them removed, amputations, skin conditions, auto-immune conditions, eyes removals, just those extra things that Tiny has actually saved,” she said.

The Fredericton SPCA is still accepting donations to Tiny’s medical fund.

For Garon, Tiny’s sudden passing remains difficult to accept.

“It was a shock,” she said. “It was the same as I first met him. It was a shock when I met him at 30 pounds and then when he passed away beside me.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown and The Canadian Press