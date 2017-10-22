

CTVNews.ca Staff





The parents of a man who died with two others at an arena in Fernie, B.C., say their son was just starting to “get his life back together” as a refrigeration expert when “catastrophe” struck.

Jason Podloski, 47, died in an ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena last Tuesday, after he was called in from Calgary to conduct emergency maintenance.

His parents, Donna and Peter Podloski, say Jason was a dedicated man who had just started to make a name for himself with a refrigeration business in Calgary. He was also a loving father of two young boys.

“No matter what you told him to do, he would do it. He would always find time for anybody,” Peter Podloski told CTV Edmonton.

Donna Podloski says her son had worked for years as a guitarmaker, but changed career paths to become a refrigeration expert because of financial struggles. “He had just started to get his life back together again,” she said. “The door just got shut in his face and I think that’s what bothers us the most.”

Jason’s cousin, Mona Podloski, said he was a “tremendous father” to his two young boys, ages 4 and under 1 year.

Investigators are still trying to piece together a timeline of events that led to the deaths of Podloski, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist and 52-year-old Lloyd Smith. Hornquist and Smith were both residents of Fernie.

Nearly 100 residents are being permitted to return home today after investigators determined that there is no longer a danger to the public. The evacuees had been staying at a hotel since Wednesday.

The arena remains closed for the investigation.

Podloski’s father says he’s still at a loss to explain why his son died.

“What happened there… is beyond their control,” he said. “There was definitely a catastrophe that caught them off guard.”

Podloski’s mother added that they are now planning his funeral and setting up a trust fund for his children.

“There’s a big hole in our heart,” she said.

With files from CTV Edmonton and The Canadian Press