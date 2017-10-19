

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Eight students have been suspended and 30 others were sent home in the aftermath of a violent fight near an Ottawa high school this week, CTV News has learned.

The brawl occurred between several students in a park near St. Pius X Catholic high school in the city’s west end on Monday. As many as 50 students were seen watching and participating in the brawl in video captured by one of the spectator’s cellphones and posted on social media.

At one point, a student is seen brandishing a screwdriver in the footage. The Ottawa Catholic School Board told CTV Ottawa that the screwdriver was not used “to cause injury” and that no one was hurt during the altercation.

The 30 students who were sent home following the brawl have since returned to class, the school board confirmed.

With files from CTV Ottawa