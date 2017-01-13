

Karolyn Coorsh, CTVNews.ca





Six new charges have been laid against Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in long-term care homes in Ontario, police said Friday.

The new charges against Wettlaufer, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, are related to incidents that allegedly occurred between June 2007 and August 2016, and involved people who were in her care.

The alleged victims related to the new charges are:

• Clotilde Adriano, 87, aggravated assault at Caressant Care

Albina deMedeiros, 90, aggravated assault at Caressant Care

• Wayne Hedges, 57, attempted murder at Caressant Care

• Michael Priddle, 63, attempted murder at Caressant Care

• Sandra Towler, 77, attempted murder at Telfer Place

• Beverly Bertram, 68, attempted murder at private residence in Oxford County

Adriano, deMedeiros, Hedges and Priddle have since died, “although their confirmed causes of death are not attributed to the accused,” police said in a statement.

Wettlaufer, 49, appeared in person in a packed Woodstock, Ont., courtroom on Friday morning. CTV London reporter Daryl Newcombe said it was a dramatic scene as victims’ family members stared at Wettlaufer throughout the proceedings.

Newcombe reported that Wettlaufer remained expressionless, but she scanned the room, making eye contact with several people in the public gallery.

John Beaney, vice-president of operations at Revera, the company that operates Telfer Place in Paris, Ont., said in a statement that the company is “shocked and saddened to learn of the new charges, and grateful to report that the resident involved at Telfer Place is doing well.”

He added: “To our knowledge, there are no further incidents under investigation at Telfer Place or any other Revera home at this time.

“Like everyone in the long term care community, which is made up of deeply committed and caring people, this case has been disturbing and heart-breaking to all of us,” Beaney said.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seniors at two Ontario long-term care homes: Caressant Care in Woodstock and Meadow Park in London.

Police said the homicides occurred between 2007 and 2014, when patients, between the ages of 75 and 96, were allegedly administered a drug. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Outside the courthouse, OPP Sgt. David Rektor said the investigation has been challenging, but continues.

“Very intense investigation and obviously, there’s still a lot more questions than answers,” Rektor told reporters. “But it’s an ongoing investigation and it’s one all the (police) services are jointly looking at and working together.”

#BREAKING #woodstock nurse #wettlaufer new charges four (4) counts of Attempt Murder and two (2) counts of Aggravated Assault. @CTVNews — Peter Akman (@PeterAkmanCTV) January 13, 2017

Lots of Tears in the gallery as many family of victims can't look away from #Wettlaufer in prisoners box. @CTVNews — Peter Akman (@PeterAkmanCTV) January 13, 2017

#Wettlaufer listening to new charges added to her list. She will be back in court via CCTV on February 15. @CTVNews — Peter Akman (@PeterAkmanCTV) January 13, 2017