

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Six Canadian Armed Forces members who appeared in an online video of a confrontation at an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day will face a formal review by the military administration and justice system, according to a top official.

Maritime Forces Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. John Newton said all six are actively serving in various branches of the Canadian Armed Forces, adding that he has personally met with five of the men involved since the incident was brought to his attention.

The clash took place at a spiritual ceremony meant to symbolize the mistreatment of the Mi'kmaq people under Halifax’s controversial founder Edward Cornwallis.

Video posted to Facebook shows the men, dressed in matching black and yellow polo-style shirts, approaching the Indigenous demonstrators and debating their claim to the land on which the ceremony was held.

“This was Mi’Kmaq territory. This is now Canada. This is Halifax, Nova Scotia,” said one man who arrived holding what appeared to be a Canadian Red Ensign flag. “This is a British colony.”

The group identified themselves as members of the “Proud Boys,” a U.S.-based ultra-conservative fraternity-like group that believes in “reinstating a spirit of Western chauvinism during an age of globalism and multiculturalism.”

Rear Adm. Newton reaffirmed the Canadian Forces’ stated commitment to upholding diversity and inclusion of all cultures and ethnicities within its ranks. He said the men caught on the video “crossed a line.”

“Their personal beliefs, religious, political, or whether its white supremacy, whatever the Proud Boys represent, is not a shared value of the Canadian Armed Forces,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “They have just transgressed their personal lives into public life. For that, they will have to face the consequences.”

Newton said military members associating with organizations including “everything from outlaw motorcycle gangs, to white supremacy groups, to fringe political parties or groups” are a serious security threat to Canada’s military due to the increased risk of blackmail to gain access to military secrets.

He said this will be among the factors considered in the review of the six members seen to disrupt the Indigenous ceremony on Canada Day.

“I can tell you in the short term, a number of them will not be able to continue to do the duties with the information and type of material they handle until we get the full administrative measures in hand,” Newton said.