Six people are dead, more are injured and two suspects are in custody after what officials are calling a "terrorist attack" in Quebec City.

The shootings happened during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday night, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. Police say the victims were between the ages of 35 and 70.

Thirty-nine individuals survived the attack. Five individuals were critically wounded and 12 more suffered minor injuries.

The suspects, who are believed to be in their twenties, have not been identified.

"For the moment, nothing leads us to believe there are other suspects linked to the event, but you'll understand we're not taking chances and we're making necessary verifications to make sure there aren't any," police spokesperson Christine Coulombe told The Canadian Press.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both condemned the incident as a terrorist attack.

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence," Trudeau said in a statement. He also offered his sympathies to the victims and his support to Canada's Muslim community. "Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear," he said. "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

Premier Couillard urged Quebecers to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community. "Let us unite against violence," he tweeted in French.

"This is your home, you're welcome here," Couillard said at a news conference, speaking to the Muslim community. "We are all Quebecers."

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said the city is in mourning. "We have the impression we are dreaming," Labeaume said at a news conference Sunday night. "I have often said in recent weeks that, despite the peace we have here, we are not immune (to attacks). Well, this has just proven that."

Video from the scene shows several police cars outside the mosque on Sunday night.

The mosque had been the target of an apparent hate act last June, when a pig's head was left outside with the message: "Bon appetit." Devout Muslims do not eat pork, and the incident happened during the holy month of Ramadan, when many fast through the daylight hours.

With files from The Canadian Press