50 kids on school bus escape serious injury in collision in Rodney, Ont.
File photo of a school bus (Tyler Fleming/CTV Ottawa)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:07AM EDT
RODNEY, Ont. - Provincial police say children on a school bus escaped serious injury in a collision in Rodney, Ont.
Police say there were about 50 children on the bus when it was hit from behind by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
OPP say Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics assessed the children at the scene and none were transported to hospital.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Police say the bus was stationary at the time of the collision and charges are pending.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Police say man who crashed vehicle into pole died of gunshot wounds
- Coroner's jury wants better mental health support for Vancouver transit police
- Birth notice: 'Bonnie and Clyde' capybaras are now parents
- 50 kids on school bus escape serious injury in collision in Rodney, Ont.
- Ontario man charged with first-degree murder in stepson's death