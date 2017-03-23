

The Canadian Press





RODNEY, Ont. - Provincial police say children on a school bus escaped serious injury in a collision in Rodney, Ont.

Police say there were about 50 children on the bus when it was hit from behind by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

OPP say Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics assessed the children at the scene and none were transported to hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Police say the bus was stationary at the time of the collision and charges are pending.