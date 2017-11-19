

CTVNews.ca Staff





A little girl in Ontario continues to recover after an alleged dog attack by one of the neighbour’s pets.

The family of five-year-old Madalyn Barclay says the little girl was attacked by a German shepherd mix while playing at a neighbour’s house in Bradford, Ont., roughly 70 kilometres north of Toronto.

Bobbi Stickwood, Madalyn’s mother, told CTV Toronto the alleged attack happened 10 days ago when her daughter had been visiting the friend’s house.

“We brought her back with a rag on her face and I knew it was really bad,” she said

Stickwood immediately called 9-1-1. Her daughter would later be sent to hospital to treat a number of lacerations around her head. Madalyn needed more than 20 stiches as a result of the alleged attack and many of the wounds are still visible on her face.

She says that the dog has been quarantined for 10 days by the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbur but CTV Toronto was unable to reach anyone at the town for comment.

Stickwood says the last day of the dog’s quarantine was Saturday, but it’s believed officials will meet on Monday to discuss next steps when it comes to the German shepherd’s future.

“I don’t want the dog around my child (or) around anybody else’s kids,” said Stickwood. “This was bad what happened to her and it could be worse next time.”

When reached for comment by CTV Toronto, those living in the same home where the alleged attack occurred declined to comment.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot