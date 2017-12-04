

The Canadian Press





YELLOWKNIFE -- A man has been accused of human trafficking after a woman in Yellowknife told police she feared for her safety.

RCMP say they got information last week from Saskatoon police about a woman being exploited and drugs being sold in Yellowknife.

Mounties located the woman in Yellowknife, and it was determined that at least five men were responsible for bringing the woman as well as cocaine into the city to sell.

Police say they obtained a search warrant on Friday for two hotel rooms in downtown Yellowknife and seized about 729 individual bags of crack cocaine and one ounce of powder cocaine.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, who is 29, and from Montreal and Saskatoon, is charged with human trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Mohamed Mohamud Ali, who is 30, of Calgary and two others from Edmonton -- Quintin Glasgow-Brownlow, who is 18, and Mahmoud Taliani, who is 30, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Mohamed Abdula Ali, who is 30 and is from Edmonton, is charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All except Abdula Ali are in custody.

"The federal Investigations Unit has also partnered with integrated Human Trafficking Units in unnamed jurisdictions to follow up with the victim and ensure she has the support she needs," Staff-Sgt. Dean Riou with G Division said in a news release.