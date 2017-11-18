

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta animal rescue group says it has saved dozens of dogs and puppies from a town in the far north of the province, including some that were homeless and scavenging at the local dump.

The Calgary-based Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) says in a Facebook post that it joined with the New Beginnings Animal Rescue Society to make the long road trip to High Level on Monday. The volunteer group says that 48 dogs were saved, but one newborn puppy has since died.

“Many of the puppies are emaciated and badly dehydrated as quite a few were struggling to survive by scavenging for food and shelter at the local dump,” according to AARCS.

“Upon intake, all of the animals were examined, vaccinated and de-wormed by our incredible medical team with the help of our dedicated volunteers!” AARCS added. “Each animal was given a warm blanket or bed, fresh food and water and lots of love.”

AARCS says those wishing to donate to help the dogs can do so through their website.

