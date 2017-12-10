

The Canadian Press





Dozens of people were rushed to hospital Saturday night, some in critical condition, after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a farm in Delta, B.C.

B.C. Emergency Health Services tweeted that 13 ambulances responded to "a major incident," and that 42 patients were admitted to Vancouver area hospitals -- 10 in serious to critical condition and 32 others in stable condition.

Update: major incident in Delta was at a farm where there was exposure to carbon monoxide.



The incident occurred in a greenhouse nursery at Windset Farms.

Officials speculated the carbon monoxide may have come from a gas powered pressure washer that was being used in the nursery.