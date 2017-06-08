

CTVNews.ca Staff





Forty years after the body of a man was found in a B.C. lake, RCMP have renewed efforts to identify him and lay the mystery to rest.

Coquitlam police said in a news release this week that on June 5, 1977 a man was found in Sasamat Lake in Port Moody, B.C. Investigators concluded that the man had likely gone for a swim and drowned. They were never able to identify him.

Now on the 40th anniversary of the “mystery,” Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the drowned man by releasing images of the “distinctive” jewelry he was wearing when he was found.

The jewelry includes a silver ring, a “fashionable” silver bracelet and two shell necklaces.

Police said the man wore “hip” jewelry for the time and “he cared about this appearance so we are sure someone is missing him,” Cpl. Dennis Morrison said. “This man was someone’s brother, boyfriend, or buddy, and we’re hoping one of those people comes forward and gives us the missing link in this file.”

Police say the unidentified man’s shoes, socks and shirt were never found. There were no injuries to suggest foul play. Police believe that someone drove the man to the lake but never spoke with police.

If someone recognizes the description of the man or his jewelry they are asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Cpl. Morrison. The B.C. Coroner is also working on this file and can be reached at 1-877-660-5077.