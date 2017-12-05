4 teens facing a total of 33 charges in Toronto armed robberies: police
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:12PM EST
TORONTO - Police say four Toronto boys -- including a 14-year-old alleged to be the driver of a getaway car -- are facing more than 30 charges in two armed robberies.
Investigators say both robberies occurred at convenience stores in east Toronto on Nov. 29.
In the first incident, police allege two masked teens entered the store armed with a shotgun, made a demand for money and fled in a stolen car driven by the 14-year-old. Police say a similar robbery occurred an hour later.
Toronto police say two teens were arrested following a brief pursuit on Nov. 30 after officers spotted the stolen car.
Two more teens were arrested the following day and police say officers recovered three rifles that were stolen during a residential break-and-enter on Nov. 28.
The 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old each face numerous counts, including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent, while another 16-year-old faces four charges, including three firearms counts.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Last man hanged in Halifax gets veteran's burial, 8 decades later
- Woman relies on reality TV knowledge to help deliver baby in N.L. parking lot
- War Museum teams up with soldier's great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross
- Alleged PATH stabber Rohinie Bisesar declared unfit to stand trial
- Man killed less than two hours after being released from Alberta jail