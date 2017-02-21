4 skiers, snowboarders missing near Kamloops, B.C., ski resort
A chairlift is seen in this Instagram photo of Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops, B.C. (Instagram/@SunPeaksResort)
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 2:17AM EST
KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Rescue crews have found 3 of 7 people who went missing Monday at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C.
Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue says the two snowboarders and five skiers went out of bounds at Sun Peaks and into a hazardous gully where they could end up stranded or in a creek.
He says the three people who were found are believed to be in fair condition.
Hobler says an 18-member search assisted by infrared-equipped drones would continue searching until replaced by a fresh crew in the morning.
He says the avalanche hazard level in the area is low, conditions are fairly stable and the temperature was around minus-1 Celsius.
Hobler says he doesn't believe the missing people carried cellphones or other electronics.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Venomous snakes stolen from Ontario home
- 1 boy dead, 1 in hospital after falling through ice in Alberta
- 4 skiers, snowboarders missing near Kamloops, B.C., ski resort
- B.C. privacy watchdog investigating vigilante group, Surrey Creep Catchers
- New Brunswick saw spike in refugee claimants at U.S. border in 2016