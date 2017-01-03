4 people found dead in Nova Scotia residence: RCMP
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:14PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 9:24AM EST
Nova Scotia RCMP say four people were found dead Tuesday evening inside a residence in the community of Upper Big Tracadie.
"Based on the preliminary investigation the RCMP want to advise there is no risk to the public," Guysborough RCMP said in a news release.
Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said officers were called to a residence in the community just after 6 p.m.
RCMP say the situation is "unfolding" and "further information will be released when available."
Upper Big Tracadie is about 250 kilometres northeast of Halifax.
NS RCMP tell us they will not be revealing the ages or genders of those deceased. @CTVAtlantic— Amanda Debison (@ADebisonCTV) January 4, 2017
