

CTVNews.ca Staff





Nova Scotia RCMP say four people were found dead Tuesday evening inside a residence in the community of Upper Big Tracadie.

"Based on the preliminary investigation the RCMP want to advise there is no risk to the public," Guysborough RCMP said in a news release.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said officers were called to a residence in the community just after 6 p.m.

RCMP say the situation is "unfolding" and "further information will be released when available."

Upper Big Tracadie is about 250 kilometres northeast of Halifax.