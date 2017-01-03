4 people found dead in N.S. residence: RCMP
RCMP investigating fatal highway crash that killed one man (File Image).
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:14PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:18PM EST
Nova Scotia RCMP say four people were found dead Tuesday evening inside a residence in the community of Upper Big Tracadie.
“Based on the preliminary investigation the RCMP want to advise there is no risk to the public,” Guysborough RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP say the situation is “unfolding” and “further information will be released when available.”
Upper Big Tracadie is about 250 kilometres northeast of Halifax.
NS RCMP tell us they will not be revealing the ages or genders of those deceased. @CTVAtlantic— Amanda Debison (@ADebisonCTV) January 4, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Quebec man identified by family as victim after New Year's Eve party in Thailand
- Exclusive: IP address at Ontario power utility linked to alleged Russian hacking
- 4 people found dead in N.S. residence: RCMP
- Alberta judge upholds city's right to reject graphic anti-abortion ad on buses
- Saskatoon temperatures plunge to 'dangerous' -45 C