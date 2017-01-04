

A Canadian Forces veteran who suffered from mental health issues has been identified as one of four people found dead in a home in rural Nova Scotia.

RCMP found the bodies after responding to a call at a residence in Upper Big Tracadie around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A family member told CTV News that all four of the dead were related, and one of them, Lionel Desmond, was a Canadian Forces veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a Facebook post, Nova Scotia RCMP identified the dead as a 33-year-old male, and three females ages 51, 31 and 10.

RCMP also said that “initial observations” indicate that all of them died of apparent gunshot wounds.

RCMP also said the male’s gunshot wounds appeared to be self-inflicted and that two firearms were located during a search. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence, RCMP said. They are not looking for suspects.

Deputy warden Sheila Pelly of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough told The Canadian Press that the deaths have stunned the community. She added she knew the dead.

"Everybody's in shock," she said. "They can't believe it."

Upper Big Tracadie is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

