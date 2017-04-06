

Karolyn Coorsh, CTVNews.ca





A 51-year-old man is in custody after three women were killed in separate incidents in Shawinigan, Que. late Wednesday, police said.

Two women were attacked and killed in a residence and a third woman was killed in a nearby home, provincial police said.

Another man suffered life-threatening injuries in the second incident, however, he was able to flee the scene and seek help. He is now in hospital in stable condition.

A 51-year-old male suspect was arrested after he stopped the car he was driving at a gas station in Shawinigan.

Police say that the suspect knew the victims, and he is currently being questioned by investigators.

The suspect is also accused of trying to set fires.

“The suspect did try to ignite fires at both residences,” Surete du Quebec spokesperson Marc Tessier told reporters. “And one of the victims called 911.”

Shawinigan is located 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, the member of parliament for Shawinigan told reporters in Ottawa Thursday that his “thoughts” are with the family and friends of the victims.

“This is shocking for a small community like ours, so we’re looking to get more facts from the police authorities,” he said.