3 men sought in $1.2M theft of surgical equipment from Toronto hospital
Three suspects in the theft of $1.2 million in medical equipment from Toronto Western Hospital are shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 2:01PM EST
TORONTO -- Police say three people broke into a Toronto hospital and made off with about $1.2 million in endoscopic and surgical equipment.
Const. David Hopkinson says gastroscopes and colonoscopes were among the items taken from Toronto Western Hospital.
Investigators say three men went to the fourth floor of the hospital on Saturday afternoon and forced their way into a surgical area.
They say a large quantity of medical equipment was taken and loaded into a silver minivan.
Police say they're looking for three male suspects.
One man is described as about six feet tall, 35 to 45 years old, clean-shaven, and of medium build, while another is about five-foot-eight, clean-shaven, with short dark hair and a stocky build. The third suspect is also about five-foot-eight, clean-shaven, and medium build.
