

Jeff Lagerquist and Josh Dehaas, CTVNews.ca Staff





Two women from Alberta and a B.C. man are among the 59 people killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, CTV News has confirmed. At least six other Canadians were wounded and one remains missing.

Mechanic Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C. would have celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday. Now, his parents have headed to Nevada to retrieve his body.

McIldoon’s grandmother, Ann Norman, told CTV Vancouver that her grandson was an only child with a big heart who worked hard, loved his family and looked after his girlfriend.

A U.S. woman said in a post on Facebook that McIldoon died in her arms.

B.C. Premier John Horgan called the violence “horrifying” and “incomprehensible,” adding that his “thoughts are with the family.”

Jessica Klymchuk of Valleyview, Alta., was also killed in Sunday’s attack.

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division issued a statement Monday expressing “shock and sadness” at Klymchuk’s death. The school division said Klymchuk worked as an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver for St. Stephen School in Valleyview, Alta.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the school division said.

CTV News has learned that a second Alberta woman, 28-year-old Calla Medig of Jasper, was also killed. The Jasper Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 said in a Facebook post, that “a young beautiful lady was taken from us.” The flag at legion branch has been lowered in her memory.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a tweet on Monday that Albertans’ “hearts go out to the loved ones of the Albertan who was killed in the Las Vegas attack.”

Several Canadians injured or missing

Two friends from Manitoba, meanwhile, were among more than 500 people wounded.

Jan Lambourne of Teulon, Man., was hit in the abdomen and underwent surgery. Her friend Jody Ansell of Stonewall, Man., was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Lambourne’s husband Joseph Lambourne told CTV Winnipeg that he got a frightening call from his sister-in-law around midnight informing him that his wife had been shot.

After that, he received a text message from Jan that said: “I love you. I've been shot. I love you so much.”

“It scared the hell out of me,” he said.

Lambourne said his wife was originally listed in critical condition but has now been upgraded to stable condition.

He said he and his son had purchased plane tickets and were headed to Nevada to be with Jan.

Joseph Lambourne of Teulon was at work in Estevan, SK early this morning when he got these text messages from his wife in Las Vegas #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/BgdEScezbN — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) October 2, 2017

Also reported injured in the attack was Ryan Sarrazin, a man originally from Saskatchewan, but living in Alberta.

Tara Killen, from Airdrie, Alberta, was shot twice and according to her husband, she is "recovering in a Las Vegas hospitalfrom injuries sustained during the concert tragedy."

Among those reported missing is at least one Canadian: Tara Roe, 34, of Okotoks, Alta.

34 y.o. Tara Roe of Okotoks missing in Las Vegas. She got separated from her husband and friends during the shooting. pic.twitter.com/azEHoZMcSk — CTV - Ian White (@CTVIanWhite) October 2, 2017

Sheldon Mack of B.C., meanwhile, took multiple bullets and remains in an intensive care unit after surgery for a ruptured colon.

Mack told CTV Vancouver Island that he was standing in front of the middle of the stage with friends when he thought he heard fireworks. After that, he was shot in the gut, hip and forearm.

“I just panicked and looked for anybody who could help me and I had my friend use his belt as like a tourniquet and cut off the blood,” he said. “It all happened crazy fast. It seemed not real.”

Mack tweeted earlier Monday afternoon that there is “so much evil in this world” and thanked God “for watching over me now.”

His father Hudson Mack, a well-known B.C. broadcaster, told CTV News earlier in the day that his son had been in Las Vegas celebrating his 21st birthday.

Hudson Mack posted an update on Facebook Monday afternoon that said he and other family members had arrived in Las Vegas and had visited Sheldon.

Everyone. Thank you so much for your many kind messages and words of support for Sheldon. We have now all arrived in Las... Posted by Hudson Mack on Monday, October 2, 2017

“We were relieved to see this sight of him when we walked into the ICU, and when we saw his tweets after we landed,” he wrote.

“He helped others last night while the shooting was happening,” he went on. “His friends Liam and Cole helped him and others, and someone saved his life, dragging him to safety and getting him to an ambulance,” he went on. “Whoever you are, thank you.”

Steve Arruda of Calgary, Alta., took a gunshot wound to the leg.

A local hockey league posted on Facebook that they wish Arruda a quick recovery.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to victims in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed to President Trump that Canada stands with the United States following this senseless and cowardly act of violence,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister also offered any assistance that Canada can provide in response to this tragedy,” the statement continued.

Trudeau said, in an earlier statement, that government officials are following up with Canadians who have been impacted.

“We stand with the United States, and share their pain and horror at such a senseless and cowardly act of violence,” he wrote. “Las Vegas has long been celebrated by people from around the globe, including many Canadians. We grieve with this city and the United States. Such acts only strengthen our resolve to stand together, united.”

Trudeau encouraged friends and relatives of Canadian citizens known to be in the area to contact the Global Affairs Emergency Watch and Response Centre at 1-800-387-3124 or email sos@international.gc.ca.

The federal government’s travel and tourism information branch tweeted information about resources, including a phone number for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for individuals impacted by the shooting (1-866-535-5654), directions to a family reunification centre, and a warning about diverted flights at McCarran International Airport.

United States: @LVMPD set up a dedicated phone line for individuals who could have been affected +1 866 535 5654 #LasVegas 1/4 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) October 2, 2017

Several flights have been diverted from @LASairport. Check with your airline to see if your plans are affected. 3/4 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) October 2, 2017

If you are in Las Vegas, avoid the affected area and follow instructions of local authorities. https://t.co/TzK8PKv73X 4/4 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) October 2, 2017