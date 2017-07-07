3,000 ordered to evacuate ahead of B.C. wildfire
BC Wildfire Service posted this photo of a fire near 100 Mile House, B.C. on Friday July 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 4:04PM EDT
100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. -- As many 3,000 residents have been told to evacuate their properties in central British Columbia as a wind-fanned wildfire threatens their properties.
Al Richmond, chairman of the Cariboo Regional District, says there is concern because the wind has changed directions and the wind speed is predicted to increase.
The evacuation order covers properties around 105 Mile House and 108 Mile House, about 200 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.
More coming...
UPDATE: #Evacuation Alerts upgraded to Evacuation Orders for 105 & 108 Mile areas: https://t.co/Dshlmj5OsB #BCWildfire— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 7, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Atikamekw community reeling after young brothers allegedly beaten by other children
- RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving involving B.C. scooter pursuit
- Police warn of motorcycle gang gathering in central Newfoundland
- 3,000 ordered to evacuate ahead of B.C. wildfire
- North Korean missile test has some Korean-Canadians worried, some unfazed