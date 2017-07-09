

CTVNews.ca Staff





A record number of Calgarians attended opening day of the 2017 Stampede and the momentum and excitement for the 'Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth' doesn’t seem to be letting up.

The streets were lined on Friday with more than 115,000 stampede attendees, a whopping 25,000 more than last year.

Some are crediting the free admission until 1:30 p.m. as the reason behind the high attendance. Weather conditions have also been ideal for getting the crowds out.

In years past, bad weather and the slumping economy in Alberta have been credited with lower numbers of people attending the popular event.

It’s now day three of the 10 day event and the enthusiasm for the Stampede doesn’t seem to be abating.

One Calgarian has attended all three days so far.

“There’s something for everyone to do,” Carmen Novelle told CTV News Channel on Sunday.

She mentioned crowd pleasers like carnival games and unique food as big draws.

And for first-time stampeders, Novelle said the rodeo and evening shows are a can’t miss.

She also highlighted that attending the Stampede doesn’t have to break the bank.

“There are so many free events,” she said, citing agricultural events and outdoor concerts.

She also mentioned that on July 11 to celebrate Canada 150, organizers are only charging $1.50 until 1:50 p.m. to get in.

Novelle herself bought the “Stampede Superpass,” which lets her have unlimited admission to all 10 days of the event.

The Stampede ends July 16.