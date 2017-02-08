

The Canadian Press





KANATA, Ont. -- A 19-month-old child is in hospital with serious burns after a house fire early today in the Ottawa area.

Ottawa firefighters say a male was also taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in the blaze, which erupted just after 2 a.m. in a two-storey detached home in Kanata.

The baby's mother was also taken to hospital, but it was not clear if she suffered any injuries.

Firefighters say the child was sheltered in a fire truck until being taken to hospital.

They say the house is now uninhabitable.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.