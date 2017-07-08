

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two men have died after an inflatable boat capsized in rough waters near the Ontario resort community of Wasaga Beach.

Mike McWilliam, chief of the local fire department, said two men in their mid-20s were seen struggling in an inflatable boat before it tipped and took them under on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the two men’s bodies were found in the water and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

They were not wearing life jackets when their bodies were recovered, police say.

The deaths are not considered suspicious and alcohol was not a factor, according to police.

The incident happened in rough waters near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River, where waves were as high as two metres.

One of the men was from Collingwood, Ont., and the other was from Caledon, Ont. Their names have not been released.

With reports from CTV Toronto, CTV Barrie and CP24