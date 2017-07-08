2 men die after boat capsizes near Ontario resort town
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 6:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 6:58PM EDT
Two men have died after an inflatable boat capsized in rough waters near the Ontario resort community of Wasaga Beach.
Mike McWilliam, chief of the local fire department, said two men in their mid-20s were seen struggling in an inflatable boat before it tipped and took them under on Saturday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said the two men’s bodies were found in the water and they were pronounced dead on the scene.
They were not wearing life jackets when their bodies were recovered, police say.
The deaths are not considered suspicious and alcohol was not a factor, according to police.
The incident happened in rough waters near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River, where waves were as high as two metres.
One of the men was from Collingwood, Ont., and the other was from Caledon, Ont. Their names have not been released.
With reports from CTV Toronto, CTV Barrie and CP24
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Ontario teen dies in Cuba on graduation trip, family confirms
- 2 men die after boat capsizes near Ontario resort town
- 'Let's get to the bottom of this,' says father of teen who drowned on school trip
- Ontario patrol group rescues dozens of pets from hot cars
- Quebec man petitions provincial government to legalize squirrel hunting