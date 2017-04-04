

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say they are not looking for a suspect after two males and one female were found dead Monday at a home in Selkirk, Man.

Mounties responded to reports of shots at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday night at a residence in the community.

In a brief statement outside the scene Tuesday, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told reporters that the three people were found deceased at the property, and “firearms were involved.”

The RCMP’s forensic identification and serious crimes units are investigating.

Manaigre said that RCMP do not believe there are any suspects at large.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” he said.

Manaigre said he could not confirm the relationship between the deceased. “This is a tragic incident for everyone involved.”