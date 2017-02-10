2 dead in plane crash southwest of Winnipeg
SANFORD, Man. - Two men have died in a small plane crash in Manitoba.
RCMP say the single-engine Cessna took off on Thursday from St. Andrews, north of Winnipeg, and was reported overdue at its destination in Winkler.
Police, along with a Canadian Armed Forces search-and-rescue team, eventually found the wreckage near Brunkild, about 45 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.
RCMP say searchers used snowmobiles in what were poor weather conditions with low visibility.
The 60-year-old and 41-year-old victims were both from Winkler and police say they were the only people on board the plane.
The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed investigators to the site.
