

CTVNews.ca Staff





At least two family members are dead and two others remain unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a home near Peterborough Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the blaze broke out early Saturday morning in a large cottage in the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake, northeast of Peterborough.

In a statement released Saturday evening, OPP said two family members and two pets were found dead inside the home. The other two family members still remain unaccounted for but are believed to have died in the fire.

Peterborough County OPP Const. Jason Folz told CTV Toronto they can’t divulge the age or gender of the victims but they have informed the next of kin.

A local business owner told CTV Toronto that the family of four had two young boys. He added that the family lived in Toronto and were looking forward to spending Christmas at their cottage.

The family was well-known in the area but they had only purchased the property in 2015.

Neighbours who spoke with CTV Toronto say they are devastated by the news.

It is still unclear how the fire started. Emergency responders continue to investigate the residence.

With a report from CTV Toronto's Jamie Mauracher