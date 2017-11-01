

The Canadian Press





SADDLE LAKE, Alta. -- Two people have died and 14 people were injured when two vehicles on their way home from trick-or-treating crashed on a slippery road northeast of Edmonton.

Cpl. Ron Bumbry says two vans -- one with six people and the other with 10 people, collided about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, about 165 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Bumbry says a 42-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman female, both of Saddle Lake, who were in the northbound van were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other 14, which included a one-year-old and a two-year-old, were taken to area hospitals with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

Bumbry says people in both vehicles had been trick-or-treating in St. Paul, a town about 30 kilometres east of Saddle Lake, and were returning to their homes when the crash happened.

He says it was snowing and roads were slippery at the time, but it's too early to say if those were the cause of the crash.

"It's very tragic and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and the community of Saddle Lake Cree Nation," Bumbry said.

Police are not releasing the names of the dead, nor their relationship.