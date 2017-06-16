

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: Some readers may find the video content disturbing

Two people in Sudbury, Ont. have been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was seen being abused in a video that went viral over social media this week.

One video, which went viral on Facebook Wednesday, appeared to show a woman smearing something on an American Bulldog’s face. In another, the same woman is seen screaming at the dog, named Chico, for eating cat food. The dog is punched repeatedly.

The 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man have both been charged with animal cruelty, CTV Northern Ontario reported.

Former neighbours Steven Lashbrook and Venessa Armstrong said they occasionally babysat for Chico, and cared for him as recently as Wednesday. When Lashbrook and Armstrong saw the video online, they immediately phoned police.

“There was no question in my mind,” Lashbrook told CTV Northern Ontario on Thursday. “The dog had to be put into safety and given a proper home.”

Armstrong said she was “disgusted” by what she saw. “I was completely broken-hearted because I love the dog,” she said.

Chico, another dog and three kittens were seized and treated by a veterinarian. They are now being kept in a safe place. The two suspects will appear in court on July 19.

With a report by CTV Northern Ontario’s Claude Sharma