

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that two Canadians have been killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C. was confirmed to have died in Las Vegas by his brother’s construction company, CTV Vancouver reported. He was 23.

A 28-year-old Alberta woman was also killed in Sunday’s attack, CTV News has learned.

Two Manitoba women were also wounded. Jan Lambourne’s family told CTV News that she had surgery and her procedure “seemed to go okay,” but could not confirm the extent of her injuries. The condition of the second woman, who has yet to be identified, is unknown.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had previously said there is no indication that Canadians are among the dead or injured on Monday.

A gunman perched inside a 32nd floor Las Vegas hotel room opened fire on a crowd below attending a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night. Las Vegas police say at least 58 people are dead, and more than 500 have been hospitalized.

Police said the shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was found dead inside a hotel room after SWAT teams used explosives to gain entry.

The number of dead and injured continued to rise on Monday morning as authorities tended to the scene on a stretch of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

“We will be working very hard through Global Affairs to identify Canadians that may have been affected or injured,” Goodale told CTV News.

He said Canada is willing to offer assistance to U.S. authorities, if needed, to further the investigation.

“That is a very popular destination for Canadians,” Goodale said. “All Canadians are appalled and share the grief of so, so many victims.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Goodale’s offer of support to U.S. allies.

“Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the U.S,” he tweeted.