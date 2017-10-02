

CTV News has learned that two Canadians – one from Alberta and one from B.C. -- were among the 58 people killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least four other Canadians were wounded.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C. would have celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday. McIldoon’s parents are flying to Nevada to retrieve his body, a family member told CTV Vancouver in a telephone interview.

A U.S. woman said in a post on Facebook that McIldoon died in her arms.

Jessica Klymchuk, 28, was also killed in Sunday’s attack, CTV News has learned. She was from Valleyview, a town about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a tweet on Monday that Albertans’ “hearts go out to the loved ones of the Albertan who was killed in the Las Vegas attack.”

Injured Canadians

Two Manitobans, meanwhile, were wounded. Jan Lambourne’s family told CTV News that she had surgery and her procedure “seemed to go okay,” but could not confirm the extent of her injuries. Jody Ansell said in a tweet that she was shot in the arm and expects to be okay.

Sheldon Mack of B.C. was shot in the abdomen and is recovering in an intensive care unit after surgery. His father, long-time B.C. broadcaster Hudson Mack, confirmed to CTV News that his son was in Las Vegas celebrating his 21st birthday.

Hudson Mack later posted a tweet with a photo of his son, asking that people “please prayer for the victims.”

Steve Arruda of Calgary, Alta., took a gunshot wound to the leg. A local hockey league posted on Facebook that they wish him a quick recovery.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to victims in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed to President Trump that Canada stands with the United States following this senseless and cowardly act of violence,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister also offered any assistance that Canada can provide in response to this tragedy,” the statement went on.

Trudeau said in an earlier statement that government officials are following up with Canadians who have been impacted.

“We stand with the United States, and share their pain and horror at such a senseless and cowardly act of violence,” he wrote. “Las Vegas has long been celebrated by people from around the globe, including many Canadians. We grieve with this city and the United States. Such acts only strengthen our resolve to stand together, united.”

A gunman perched inside a 32nd floor Las Vegas hotel room opened fire on a crowd below attending a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night. Las Vegas police say at least 58 people are dead, and more than 500 have been hospitalized.

Police said the shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was found dead inside a hotel room after SWAT teams used explosives to gain entry.

The number of dead and injured continued to rise on Monday morning as authorities tended to the scene on a stretch of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

“We will be working very hard through Global Affairs to identify Canadians that may have been affected or injured,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV News.

He said Canada is willing to offer assistance to U.S. authorities, if needed, to further the investigation.

“That is a very popular destination for Canadians,” Goodale said. “All Canadians are appalled and share the grief of so, so many victims.”

Vancouverites Quinn Mell-Cobb and his wife, Madison Milford were among the untold number of Canadians that escaped the chaotic scene as the shots rang out. Mell-Cobb said it took a few seconds for concert-goers to realize what was going on.

"We heard a bunch of pops in quick succession," he told CTV News Channel . “Everybody was kind of startled around us, but nobody thought it was anything but firecrackers or something like that. So everybody just ignored it.”

Mell-Cobb said he threw himself on top of his wife on the ground while the bullets flew overhead. He recalls a man behind him saying the shots were coming from the hotel, but echoes from the building made it difficult to determine how best to take cover.

“It sounded like it was coming from everywhere,” he said. “There were people jumping on the cars, slamming on the hoods, telling people there’s a shooter,” he said.

The couple is looking forward to a flight home to Vancouver.

Trudeau encouraged friends and relatives of Canadian citizens known to be in the area to contact the Global Affairs Emergency Watch and Response Centre at 1-800-387-3124 or email sos@international.gc.ca.

The federal government’s travel and tourism information branch tweeted information about resources, including a phone number for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for individuals impacted by the shooting (1-866-535-5654), directions to a family reunification centre, and a warning about diverted flights at McCarran International Airport.

