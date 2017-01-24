

CTVNews.ca Staff





The bodies of two suspected victims in a series of alleged nursing home murders have been exhumed.

Police in London, Ont., say the bodies of Arpad Horvath and Helen Matheson were exhumed from cemeteries in southwestern Ontario, as part of the case against former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer faces eight murder charges in connection with a series of deaths at retirement and long-term care homes in Woodstock and London, Ont., over the last decade. She also faces four charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. None of the allegations against her have been proven in court.

Horvath died at a Meadow Park facility in London in late August 2014, at the age of 75. Mathieson, 95, died in October of 2011, at the Caressant Care home in Woodstock.