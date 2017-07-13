

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 17-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Ontario man whose body has yet to be located.

Ontario Provincial Police say the disappearance of Douglas Hill, 48, was initially treated as a missing person’s case, but has since been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Hill was last seen on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve on the evening of June 24.

The teenage suspect, who cannot be named because of her age, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection with Hill’s death.

Another woman, 35-year-old Holly Martin of Brantford, Ont., is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

CTV Kitchener spoke with someone at Martin’s home who said they would not be commenting at this time.

Police have not said what led them to lay the charges other than to say that information from the public was instrumental in their investigation.

“We are following the evidence and we’re taking it where it leads us right now,” Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Ontario Provincial Police told CTV Kitchener.

Hill’s remains have yet to be located, but Six Nations Police and OPP are actively searching areas of Six Nations, Brant County and Haldimand County.

“We have investigators on scene and on the ground right now following up on information that’s been received (from) the public,” Sanchuk said.

Police have not confirmed what relationship – if any – there may have been between the victim and the teen suspect.

Both of the accused were expected to appear in court on Thursday. Martin will appear in court via video on July 27.

Police are urging anyone who may have information on the case to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Kitchener